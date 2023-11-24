In a horrifying road accident in Maharashtra, one person died and two others were injured after their car hit a truck near the Navi Mumbai. The incident took place near Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building in the region on Friday, November 24. “The injured have been admitted to hospital. FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway”, stated Pramod Toradmal, Senior Police Inspector NRI Police Station. Maharashtra Road Accident Video: Speeding Bike Hits Car at Curve in Washim, Dashcam Captures Horrifying Collison.

Road Accident in Maharashtra

Maharashtra | One died, two people were injured after their car hit a truck near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation building in Navi Mumbai last night. The injured have been admitted to hospital. FIR has been registered in the matter and an investigation is underway: Pramod… pic.twitter.com/AzrRldYXp6 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2023

