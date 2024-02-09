A truck lost control and smashed into a hotel in Udgir town of Latur district on Friday, causing damage to the property but no injuries to anyone. The incident, which occurred at Uma Chowk on Nanded Road, was recorded by a CCTV camera nearby. The video of the road accident in Maharashtra has surfaced on social media. According to eyewitnesses, the truck was heading towards Nanded when it hit an iron pole of an electric wire and then ploughed into the hotel. The impact of the collision was so strong that it created a loud noise and a cloud of dust, attracting a large crowd of curious onlookers. The local authorities quickly reached the spot and disconnected the power supply to prevent any fire or electrocution. They also cleared the debris and restored the traffic on the road. The driver of the truck, who escaped unhurt, was taken into custody for further investigation.

Truck Crashes Into Hotel in Latur's Udgir

