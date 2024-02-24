A truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into eight other vehicles on Navle Bridge in Pune on Saturday morning, causing heavy damage to the vehicles and minor injuries to some passengers. The accident occurred around 11 am at the junction of the service roads of National Highway 65 and 48, which Navle Pul Chowk connects. This is not the first time that Navle Bridge has seen such an accident. A few days ago, another truck driver had lost control of his vehicle and caused an accident on the same bridge. The bridge is notorious for its frequent accidents due to truck driver's negligence and poor road conditions. Pune Fire: Two Die After Massive Blaze Erupts in Two Godowns in Chinchwad’s Walhekarwadi Area (See Pic).

Navle Bridge Witnesses Another Freak Accident

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)