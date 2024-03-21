A pick-up truck carrying wrestlers was involved in a road accident in Daund in Maharashtra's Pune on Thursday. All the occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital following the accident. A terrifying CCTV video has surfaced showing the tragic accident. The video shows the out-of-control vehicle crashing into a divider and turning into a turtle. The vehicle then rams into an electric pole. Road Accident in Pune: Navle Bridge Witnesses Another Freak Accident Involving Nine Vehicles, Video Surfaces.

Road Accident in Pune

