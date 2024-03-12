An IPS officer, Paritosh Pankaj, was injured in a convoy vehicle accident on Tuesday. He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Pankaj, who is the ASP of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was hit by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of Minister Sridhar Babu, who was visiting the area for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's programme. Telangana Road Accident Video: One Dead As Speeding Car Loses Control and Rams Into Tree in Khammam.

Road Accident in Telangana:

VIDEO | IPS Paritosh Pankaj, who is posted as ASP Bhadradri Kothagudem district, #Telangana, was hit by a convoy vehicle during the visit of the minister Sridhar Babu. He is under treatment. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/KuK8JCzn5L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

