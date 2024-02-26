A tragic accident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Monday when an SUV hit a truck from behind and flipped over several times. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the video has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the SUV was travelling at a high speed when one of its tyres burst, causing the driver to lose control and crash into a truck ahead of them. The impact made the SUV turn turtle and roll over on the highway. Azamgarh Road Accident: SUV Rams Into Tractor-Trolley On Purvanchal Expressway, Five Killed , One Injured (Watch Video).

Road Accident in Uttar Pradesh

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)