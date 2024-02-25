A shocking case of hit-and-run and dragging was reported in UP's Ghaziabad, where a car driver dragged a man on the bonnet of his car for about 3 kilometres. The video of the incident showed the victim clinging to the bonnet as the car sped away. The incident occurred after a minor collision between two vehicles, which led to a heated argument between the drivers. The car driver then decided to take revenge by dragging the other driver on his bonnet. He was stopped by some brave bystanders who rescued the victim. The victim filed a complaint against the car driver at Kaushambi police station. The police have seized the car and arrested the accused.

Road Rage in Ghaziabad

UP : गाजियाबाद में एसेंट कार वाले ने एक व्यक्ति को बोनट पर लटकाकर 3 KM घुमाया। आरोपी तरंग जैन गिरफ्तार है। विवाद कार टकराने को लेकर हुआ था। pic.twitter.com/AHJ1HqL9TF — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 25, 2024

