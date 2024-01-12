A gang of over 12 individuals broke into the Santu-Sonu jewellery store in Loni’s Ram Vihar market, making off with valuables worth Rs 50 lakh. The incident, which occurred at 3:30 am on Wednesday, was captured on CCTV and the footage has since gone viral on social media. The store, owned by brothers Santu and Sonu Verma, was found with its shutter half-open and lock broken. The thieves made away with silver and gold items, including a Ganesh-Laxmi statue and other valuable pieces. Following the incident, the police filed an FIR against dozens of unidentified individuals under IPC sections 380 (punishment for theft) and 457 (lurking, house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment). Six teams have been formed to arrest the culprits, with DCP (rural) Vivek Yadav confirming that they are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas. Investigations revealed that the accused had come from Delhi and fled in the same direction. Interestingly, a police patrolling vehicle had crossed the jewellery shop just 10 minutes before the break-in. The accused had their faces covered, making identification a challenge. The police are making efforts to identify them. Robbery Caught on Camera in Dehradun: Armed Men Flee With Jewellery Worth Rs 10 Crore From Reliance Showroom, Video Surfaces.

Robbery Caught on Camera in Ghaziabad

