In a significant political development, former Congress leader Rohan Gupta from Gujarat joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Thursday, April 11. His decision comes weeks after he resigned from the Congress party on March 22, citing "constant humiliation" and "character assassination" allegedly by a Congress leader linked with the party's communication department. Rohan Gupta Resigns From Congress Party, Says 'Leader From Communication Department Ensured Party's Silence on Insult of Sanatan Dharma'.

Rohan Gupta Joins BJP

Former Congress leader from Gujarat, Rohan Gupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Delhi On March 22, he resigned from Congress party alleging "constant humiliation" and "character assassination" by a Congress leader connected with the party's communication department pic.twitter.com/iN4j45ayHa — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

