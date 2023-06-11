After being kept in a 10-month detention, Roshan Arora, a merchant navy officer and one of the 16 crew members of the ship 'MT Heroic Idun', returned to Kanpur. Arora recieved a grand welcome upon his arrival as family and friends played dhols and danced. He was detained last year in Equatorial Guinea and later in Nigeria for allegedly violating the international maritime boundary line. Gujarat: 200 Indian Fishermen Reach Vadodara by Special Train After Release From Pakistan Jail.

Roshan Arora Receives Grand Welcome:

#WATCH | Roshan Arora, a merchant navy official & crew member of the ship ' MT Heroic Idun', who was detained last year in Equatorial Guinea and later in Nigeria for allegedly violating the international maritime boundary line, returns to his home in UP's Kanpur pic.twitter.com/yHq2TzTRbw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2023

