Blessed Mother Teresa High School, a missionary school, in Mancherial district, Telangana, was vandalised by a mob after the principal questioned students wearing saffron attire. The principal, Jaimon Joseph, noticed students wearing saffron attire for Hanuman Deeksha, a 21-day ritual. After a video claiming the principal was disallowing Hindu attire went viral, a mob attacked the school, damaging property and manhandling staff, including Joseph. Videos on social media show saffron-clad men raising Jai Shri Ram slogans and shattering window panes as petrified teachers with folded hands urge them to stop. Police personnel are seen trying to control the situation and removing the protesters from the school corridors. One of the videos show the mob throwing stones at a statue of Mother Teresa on campus. Some men surrounded principal Joseph, beat him up and forcibly applied tilak on his forehead, according to reports. The protesters have demanded an apology from the school. The police have registered a case against two staff members, including Joseph, following complaints from parents. Telangana Shocker: Mob Chases and Drags Police Officer From His Bike After Clashes Erupt Between Two Groups in Khammam Reserve Forest Area (Watch Videos).

Telangana School Vandalised

In Telangana's Adilabad, Hindutva mob barged into Mother Teresa English Medium school, vandalized properties and assaulted the school manager after the school authorities asked some Hindu students not to attend school in religious dress. pic.twitter.com/Vba5DFCh60 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) April 17, 2024

