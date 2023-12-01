As of December 1, a significant 97.26 per cent of the Rs 2,000 currency notes, which were withdrawn from circulation in 2019, have been returned, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Despite their withdrawal, the Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes continue to be recognised as legal tender. On November 1, the RBI disclosed that the public still holds approximately Rs 10,000 crore worth of Rs 2,000 banknotes. Rs 2,000 Notes Update: 'More Than 97% of Banknotes Returned', Says RBI.

Rs 2,000 Notes Update

97.26% of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as of May 19, 2023, have returned. The Rs 2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender: RBI pic.twitter.com/rSxx8hv4By — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)