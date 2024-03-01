The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation, with only Rs 8470 crore remaining as of February 29, 2024, a significant decline from Rs 3.56 lakh crores in May 2023. This amounts to 97.62% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation being returned since the announcement. Despite the withdrawal, RBI reassures that Rs 2000 banknotes remain legal tender. Rs 2,000 Notes Update: RBI Confirms 97% of Circulation Back in the System, Currency Maintains Legal Tender Status.

97.62% of Rs 2000 Banknotes Returned

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. The total value of Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation, which was Rs 3.56 lakh crores at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of Rs 2000 banknotes… pic.twitter.com/2eF3YuVAyK — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

