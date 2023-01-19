Actor Alec Baldwin is to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over the accidental shooting of a cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low-budget western Rust back in 2021. The film's armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was responsible for the weapon that fired the shot that killed Halyna Hutchins, will also be charged. Joel Souza, the film's director, was also wounded. Alec Baldwin Pens Emotional Note Post Rust Shooting Incident, Says ‘My Family Has Kept Me Alive’.

