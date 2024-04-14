After two bike-borne miscreants fired four rounds outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, at around 5 am and fled from the spot, CCTV footage from the actor’s house has surfaced. The footage shows the two accused outside the actor’s house on bike. This comes after an e-mail threatening Khan was received at his office in March last year following which the Mumbai police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Salman Khan Firing Case: CCTV Camera Captures Two Bike-Borne Men Who Opened Fire Outside Actor's Galaxy Apartment House in Mumbai, Video Surfaces.

Salman Khan Firing Case

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Visuals from outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra where two unidentified men opened fire today morning. (CCTV video confirmed by Mumbai Police) https://t.co/8adLwJ3mXI pic.twitter.com/B6H8qM61R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

