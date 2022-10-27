Veteran Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan was Thursday convicted by a Rampur court in a hate speech case. Khan and two other accused were sentenced to three years in prison along with a fine of Rs 2000 in the case. The case was registered against Azam Khan at Milak Kotwali in Rampur on April 9, 2019, for allegedly making provocative remarks against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, the then DM. Azam Khan Convicted in Hate Speech Case: SP Leader Found Guilty of Making Provocative Remarks Against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, IAS Aunjaneya Kumar Singh

Azam Khan Gets Jail Term:

