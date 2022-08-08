A truck hit the car of Samajwadi Party’s Mainpuri District President Devendra Singh Yadav in on intervening night of Sunday and Monday and dragged the vehicle or about 500 meters. The UP politician was alone in the car at the time of accident and did not sustain any serious injury. However, police has registered a complaint about the matter and arrested the truck driver. Police said that further investigation into the case is underway.

Watch Video:

Samajwadi Party leader's car was hit by the truck after which it was dragged for more than 500 meters. The truck driver from Itawa has been arrested. The investigation is underway: Kamlesh Dikshit, SP Mainpuri pic.twitter.com/REt7psvMGJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2022

