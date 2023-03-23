The Sarus crane bird whose video had gone viral recently over its heartwarming friendship with Uttar Pradesh man, is allegedly missing now. The bird was taken from Mohd Arif be released in the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary, but it has been ‘missing’ Wednesday, according to a local news story shared on Thursday by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav. Yadav termed the incident as ‘shameful’ and claimed that the bird, which the UP Forest Department had forcefully removed from Amethi and released in the Samaspur Bird Sanctuary in Rae Bareilly, is currently missing, adding that such governmental indifference to the state bird is a grave issue. The Bharatiya Janata Party administration, led by Yogi Adityanath, was further admonished by Yadav to find the bird right away or else "the bird lovers across the world will agitate." Sarus Crane Story: Man Says Bye to Bird, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Finds Ammo To Target PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav Slams Yogi Government:

The #sarus taken away by the forest department from Mohd Arif, who has nursed the injured bird back to health, has gone missing from the Samaspur bird sanctuary in Salon in Rae Bareli. The sarus that responds to the name 'Bachcha' has not been sighted since Wednesday evening. pic.twitter.com/AKPC2Fdg2p — IANS (@ians_india) March 23, 2023

