After visiting Sandeshkhali on Monday, February 12, 2024, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bosen stated, “What I saw was ghastly shocking, shattering to my senses. I saw something which I should never have seen. I heard many things which I should never have heard. If you have tears, this is the time to shed those tears.” Describing more about the incident, the latter said, “Imagine a happy home, husband and wife, grown-up children including girl children. Some goons come from inside the house, catch hold of the girl child, assault the wife in front of the husband and beat up the husband. This is no fiction. This is what I was told happened in this village in the last few days. They know who did this. This can never happen. We should fight it out under the Constitution.” I will fight it out with the democratically elected government of the state. Certainly, we will spare no efforts to see that the guilty are punished, he added. West Bengal Violence: Tension in Sandeshkhali Again as Women Hit Streets (Watch Videos).

Governor CV Ananda Bosen on Sandeshkhali Violence

