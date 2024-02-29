Amidst escalating tensions in the aftermath of the Sandeshkhali violence, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been apprehended by the West Bengal Police. According to SDPO Aminul Islam Khan, Shahjahan was arrested from the Minakhan area in North 24 Parganas and is set to appear before the Basirhat Court today, February 29, at 2 pm. Sandeshkhali Violence: Arrest Sheikh Shajahan, Calcutta High Court to Police; TMC Says He Will Be Arrested in Seven Days.

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested

Sheikh Shahjahan will be produced before the Basirhat Court at 2 pm today: SDPO of Minakhan, Aminul Islam Khan https://t.co/fJI8SD7acY — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

