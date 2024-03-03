After meeting with the victims of Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, Bhawna Bajaj, a member of the fact-finding committee said, "I met 20 women in the age group of 28-70 years. 70-year-old women were crying standing in the corner worried about their daughters and daughters-in-law.” I went to meet one victim alone without any cameraperson to ensure confidentiality of the identity of the victim, she had bruises all over her face, Bajaj added. Every night she takes her four-year-old daughter and goes into hiding to protect herself and her daughter from the accused. Her husband has been forced to leave the village, she claimed. Bajaj also said that maximum women have named a man called Shibu Hazra. “Whenever people visit their party office, they bring in women and keep one woman with them for the entire night for entertainment”, she said. She also stated that while victims couldn't use the word rape or sexual harassment, bruises and injury marks on their body ‘spoke louder than them’. The women say they cannot approach the police with their complaints because no one listens to them, she said. Sandeshkhali Violence: Women Commission Chairperson Rekha Sharma to Visit Violence-hit Region on February 19, Hold Meeting With Chief Secretary and DGP of West Bengal.

Member of Fact-Finding Committee on Sandeshkhali Violence

