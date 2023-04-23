Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a rally in Telangana's Rangareddy. Speaking at Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella, Amit Shah said that the police in Telangana are completely politicised. "All welfare schemes that PM Modi sends here, don't reach the common man," he said. Shah also took a swipe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao saying, "No matter what CM KCR does, he can't keep people of Telangana away from PM Modi". Amit Shah to Address Public Meeting in Telangana Today.

KCR Can't Keep People of Telangana Away From PM Modi

#WATCH | Rangareddy: The police here are completely politicised. All welfare schemes that PM Modi sends here, don't reach the common man. No matter what CM KCR does, he can't keep people of Telangana away from PM Modi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 'Sankalp Sabha' at Chevella pic.twitter.com/MRA8CIodkb — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)