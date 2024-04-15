A viral video on social media shows Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar and Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi (VBA) candidate Vasant More having breakfast together in BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol's ward in Pune's Kothrud. The incident took place during campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls. The 20-second video clip shows the two rival parties' leaders eating breakfast together at BJP leader Muralidhar Mohol's ward in Kothrud. VBA leader Vasant More shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and said, "Sophisticated Pune! Today Ravibhau and I had breakfast at Kothrud in Muralianna Mohal's ward." The parties have nominated both leaders for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Of 48 Constituencies in State, Pune Tops With 8,382 Polling Stations, Sindhudurg Has Lowest at 918.

Sophisticated Pune!

