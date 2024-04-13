A viral video on social media shows former RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam getting emotional during a public gathering in Bihar. The 1-minute 4-second video clip shows former RJD MP and leader Sarfaraz Alam turning emotional as he speaks at a public gathering in Bihar's Araria. Notably, Sarfaraz Alam was denied a poll ticket by the RJD for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. '24 Promises For 2024': RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Unveils 'Parivartan Patra' Manifesto Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Sarfaraz Alam Gets Emotional

VIDEO | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former RJD MP Sarfaraz Alam turned emotional during a public gathering in Bihar's #Araria. He was denied poll ticket by the #RJD. #LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/60xVzoq8jx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)