On Saturday, search giant Google paid rich tributes to Indian physicist and mathematician Satyendra Nath Bose for his contribution to the Bose-Einstein Condensate. On this day in 1924, Bose sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein who immediately recognized it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics. Einstein not only recognized the significance of the discovery but also applied Bose’s formula to a wide range of phenomena. Clicking on the google doodle reads, "Celebrating Satyendra Nath Bose".

Check Google India's tweet:

Knock, knock? 🚪 Who’s there? 🧐 Bose. Bose kaun? Bosons… are named after him. His work with Einstein led to a revolutionary theory in quantum statistics. Some know him as the father of the God particle, others as #SNBose 🙌🏼 Know more: https://t.co/avA3T6Q0Bv#GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/l0nlBMCB8Y — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 4, 2022

Check tweet:

Google celebrates Satyendra Nath Bose with a doodle. On this day (June 4, 1924) he sent his quantum formulations to Albert Einstein. More on this doodle and Satyendra Nath Bose here: https://t.co/fM3oOThVj3 pic.twitter.com/i90ymQu1k7 — Soumyadip Choudhury (@soumyadip) June 3, 2022

