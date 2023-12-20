Opposition MPs on Wednesday, December 20, raised slogans against the Modi government over the suspension of 141 Members of Parliament for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament. So far, 141 MPs have been suspended for the winter session of Parliament over "unruly behaviour". Calling the suspension unfair, opposition MPs were seen chanting "Save Democracy" as they protested against the suspension of 141 MPs with a "Save Democracy" banner and placards. MPs Suspended From Parliament: PM Narendra Modi, BJP Want To Establish ‘Single Party Rule’ in Country, Says Mallikarjun Kharge on Suspension of 141 MPs.

'Save Democracy'

#WATCH | "Save Democracy" chant Opposition MPs after 141 MPs have been suspended for the winter session of Parliament pic.twitter.com/IHyOkmcxDT — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2023

