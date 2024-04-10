The Supreme Court recently said that it was unfortunate that the Indian Coast Guard was opposing the grant of Permanent Commission for women officers despite the Army, Air Force and Navy inducting women permanently following Court directions. The Supreme Court expressed its intent to decide the issue and transferred the petition pending in the Delhi High Court to itself. "As regards the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, this Court has rendered judgments resulting in the induction of women in the Armed Forces on a permanent basis. Unfortunately, the Indian Coast Guard continues to be an outlier," the court said. SC on Climate Change: People Have Fundamental Right To Be Free From the Impact of Climate Change, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Commissioning of Women in Coast Guard

