The Supreme Court recently said that the role of a homemaker in a family is as important as a family member who earns "tangible" income. The bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan acknowledged that it is hard to quantify the contributions of homemakers but also stated that these contributions were of high value. "It goes without saying that the role of a homemaker is as important as that of a family member whose income is tangible as a source of livelihood for the family. The activities performed by a home-maker, if counted one by one, there will hardly be any doubt that the contribution of a home-maker is of a high order and invaluable," the supreme court said. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Homemaker

Homemaker's role as important as role of earning members in family: Supreme Court Read more: https://t.co/W6CzrHrLie pic.twitter.com/FENy77wNwT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) February 27, 2024

