The Supreme Court, on Monday, February 5, sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a seven-year-old girl in a temple. The bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal also stated that the convict would also be liable to pay a fine of Rs1 lakh for his crime. The apex court further noted that the crime was barbaric and would continue to haunt the survivor on every temple visit. "The petitioner-convict took the victim to a temple, unmindful of the holiness of the place disrobed her and himself and then committed the crime. We have no hesitation to hold that the fact he had not done it brutally will not make its commission non-barbaric," the court said. ‘We Will Not Allow Democracy To Be Murdered Like This’, Says Supreme Court on Chandigarh Mayoral Election Results.

SC on Rape

