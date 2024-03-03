The Supreme Court recently said that every case of suicide need not have an element of someone abetting the act or driving a person to die by suicide. The bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan also noted that the human mind can be a mystery and that there may be various reasons for a person to end their life by suicide. The court observed while hearing an appeal challenging a 2010 Karnataka High Court order that had confirmed the conviction of a man for suicide abetment. "Human mind is an enigma. It is well neigh impossible to unravel the mystery of the human mind. There can be myriad reasons for a man or a woman to commit or attempt to commit suicide: it may be a case of failure to achieve academic excellence, oppressive environment in college or hostel, particularly for students belonging to the marginalized sections, joblessness, financial difficulties, disappointment in love or marriage, acute or chronic ailments, depression, so on and so forth," the court said. SC on Cheating: Withdrawal From Marriage Won’t Amount to Offence of Cheating Under Section 417 of IPC, Says Supreme Court.

Human Mind Is an Enigma

