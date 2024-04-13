The Supreme Court recently said that the financial capacity of an employer is an important factor that cannot be ignored when fixing the wage structure of employees. The court observed while setting aside a high court judgment over an industrial dispute. The bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Sanjay Kumar remarked while deciding on an appeal against a judgment of the Bombay High Court directing wage revisions when it said that though High Courts may not altogether avoid reappreciating evidence, the appropriate course in the present case would have been for the court to remit the matter back to the Industrial Tribunal. SC on Climate Change: People Have Fundamental Right To Be Free From the Impact of Climate Change, Says Supreme Court.

SC on Wage Structure

