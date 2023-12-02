In anticipation of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the collectors of Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet, and Thiruvallore districts have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on December 4. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the cyclonic storm to cross the South Andhra Pradesh and North Tamil Nadu coast between Chennai and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh on the evening of December 4. The authorities have deployed multiple teams in preparation for the approaching cyclone. Cyclone Michaung Update: Chennai Police Deploys District Disaster Response Team To Handle Situation Amid Cyclonic Storm Warning.

School Holiday in Tamil Nadu

Kanchipuram, Chennai, Chengalpet and Thiruvallore districts collector announces holiday for schools and colleges on 4th December due to heavy rain forecast by IMD. — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2023

