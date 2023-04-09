The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said that the second wife of a government employee is not entitled to family pension if the second marriage was done without obtaining a divorce from the first wife and without obtaining prior permission from the State Government as is mandated under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965. The court passed the ruling while dismissing a petition filed by a woman challenging the order passed by the Superintendent of Police rejecting her claim to get family pension post her husband’s death. Forcing Husband to Get Separated From his Parents, Calling Him Coward and Unemployed is Cruelty: Calcutta High Court Upholds Divorce Granted to Man Over Cruelty by Wife.

Ruling by MP High Court

