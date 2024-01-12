Security Breach at Tirupati: Couple Flouts Drone Ban, Record Aerial Videos on Tirumala Ghat in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Videos)

A serious security breach unfolded at Tirumala Ghat road in Tirupati as a couple blatantly violated the drone ban, capturing aerial videos of the revered Tirumala Hills. The man and woman were witnessed flying a drone, contravening established regulations on drone usage in the area. The incident unfolded at turn 53 of the first ghat road from Tirumala to Tirupati, with other travellers capturing the unauthorised drone activity on their cellphones. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Collides With Truck in Nellore (Watch Video).

Security Breach at Tirupati

In a major security lapse, a man was seen flying #drone at #Tirumala ghat road, while flying #drones were banned at #TirumalaHills, in #Tirupati . By violating the rules he was making aerial video at Ghat road with a drone. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/r1quUArV5V — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) January 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)