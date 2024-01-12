Security Breach at Tirupati: Couple Flouts Drone Ban, Record Aerial Videos on Tirumala Ghat in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Videos)

A serious security breach unfolded at Tirumala Ghat road in Tirupati as a couple blatantly violated the drone ban, capturing aerial videos of the revered Tirumala Hills.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 12, 2024 06:27 PM IST

A serious security breach unfolded at Tirumala Ghat road in Tirupati as a couple blatantly violated the drone ban, capturing aerial videos of the revered Tirumala Hills. The man and woman were witnessed flying a drone, contravening established regulations on drone usage in the area. The incident unfolded at turn 53 of the first ghat road from Tirumala to Tirupati, with other travellers capturing the unauthorised drone activity on their cellphones. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Collides With Truck in Nellore (Watch Video).

Security Breach at Tirupati

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the

  • Videos
    Happy Lohri 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings And Wallpapers For Family And Friends Happy Lohri 2024 Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Greetings And Wallpapers For Family And Friends
    • Close
    Search

    Security Breach at Tirupati: Couple Flouts Drone Ban, Record Aerial Videos on Tirumala Ghat in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Videos)

    A serious security breach unfolded at Tirumala Ghat road in Tirupati as a couple blatantly violated the drone ban, capturing aerial videos of the revered Tirumala Hills.

    Socially Team Latestly| Jan 12, 2024 06:27 PM IST

    A serious security breach unfolded at Tirumala Ghat road in Tirupati as a couple blatantly violated the drone ban, capturing aerial videos of the revered Tirumala Hills. The man and woman were witnessed flying a drone, contravening established regulations on drone usage in the area. The incident unfolded at turn 53 of the first ghat road from Tirumala to Tirupati, with other travellers capturing the unauthorised drone activity on their cellphones. Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Speeding Bus Collides With Truck in Nellore (Watch Video).

    Security Breach at Tirupati

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Tags:
    Andhra Pradesh Drone Drone Ban Security Breach Security Breach at Tirupati Tirumala Ghat Tirupati
    You might also like
    Andhra Pradesh: Kabaddi Match Turns Into Ugly Fight During Tournament, Viral Video Shows Rival Players Throwing Chairs, Kicking and Punching Each Other in Nandyal
    Viral

    Andhra Pradesh: Kabaddi Match Turns Into Ugly Fight During Tournament, Viral Video Shows Rival Players Throwing Chairs, Kicking and Punching Each Other in Nandyal
    Dog Attack in Guntur: Six-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Andhra Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces
    News

    Dog Attack in Guntur: Six-Year-Old Girl Attacked by Pack of Stray Dogs in Andhra Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces
    Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani Resigns From Lok Sabha, Sends Resignation Letter to Speaker Om Birla
    News

    Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani Resigns From Lok Sabha, Sends Resignation Letter to Speaker Om Birla
    Indian Navy Unveils Adani Defence-Manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Drones in Hyderabad (Watch Video)
    News

    Indian Navy Unveils Adani Defence-Manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Drones in Hyderabad (Watch Video)
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Live Score
    500K+ searches
    Captain Miller
    200K+ searches
    Guntur Kaaram
    200K+ searches
    Ayalaan
    100K+ searches
    Ayalaan Movie Review
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot