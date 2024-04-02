In an unexpected turn of events during UP CM Yogi Adityanath's speech in Pilibhit on Tuesday, April 2, a security commando deployed behind him suddenly collapsed on stage. The incident occurred as the CM addressed a public gathering ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The commando was swiftly replaced after stumbling and falling, with no official information regarding the incident. A video capturing the moment has gone viral, depicting the commando losing balance and falling as fellow commandos rush to his aid, highlighting the swift response of security personnel during the episode. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Bats for Sports, Says ‘Healthy Mind Can Contribute Towards Country’s Development’.

Security Commando Collapses on Stage

UP : पीलीभीत में CM योगी आदित्यनाथ के पीछे तैनात कमांडो अचानक लड़खड़ाकर गिरा। ये उस वक्त हुआ, जब CM एक सभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। फिर कमांडो को रिप्लेस किया गया। ऐसा क्यों हुआ? उसकी हालत कैसी है? इस बारे में फिलहाल जानकारी सामने नहीं आई है। pic.twitter.com/pb3CINRKMt — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 2, 2024