A video is going viral on social media showing a semi-naked woman travelling on a Delhi bus. The woman is seen wearing just a bra and a panty. The other commuters are visibly uncomfortable after seeing the half-naked woman onboard the bus. The video has also sparked chatter on X, formerly Twitter. Netizens have made strong comments, blaming social media reels for the unusual event. "Reels should be banned now," one user wrote. Holi in Delhi Metro: Video of Two Girls Dancing to 'Ang Laga De' Song in Metro Train Goes Viral.

Semi-Naked Woman in Delhi Bus

'Reels Should be Banned'

Reels should be banned now — Shahid 🇮🇳 (@iamshahid_) April 17, 2024

Damn

महिला के ऊपर रील का भूत चढ गया हो या मानसिक असंतुलन का विषय — Amit Kumar Singh पत्रकार (@AmitKum23590117) April 17, 2024

'Crazy'

Pagal ho gaye hain kya sab 😳😳 — Ankur Gupta 🇮🇳 (@EcoCrazyAnkur) April 17, 2024

