The Kerala High Court recently said that senior citizens cannot be denied the company and presence of siblings and close relatives as long as they desire it. The observation came as the petitioner's son was aggrieved by the Maintenance Tribunal order directing the senior citizen's mother to be relocated to his aunt's (mother's sister) house. The high court bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran also noted that both the son and the sister of the senior citizen were expressing their concern and wanted to ensure her well-being. The court further said that the Maintenance Tribunal required more inquiries since the son submitted before the Court that he was providing all facilities to his mother. HC on Rape Survivor's Abortion: Kerala High Court Rejects Plea to Abort Pregnancy of 14-Year-Old Girl on Medical Board’s Opinion.

HC on Senior Citizens

