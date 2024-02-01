Lok Sabha MP from Bengaluru Rural DK Suresh on Thursday accused the Centre of not releasing funds to South Indian states in the Union Budget 2024-25 and threatened to raise a demand for a separate country if the trend continues. DK Suresh was talking to the media outside the Parliament. DK Suresh also accused the government of imposing Hindi and Sanskrit by introducing the schemes in these languages. "The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to North Indian states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country," he said. Union Budget 2024-25 Key Takeaways: From Tourism to Income Tax and More, Highlights of Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget Speech.

'Separate Country for South India'

On Interim Budget, Congress MP from Bengaluru DK Suresh says, "This is the election budget. In the interim budget, only names have been changed. They have introduced some Sanskrit names and Hindi names of schemes. The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and… pic.twitter.com/a19Rhq8Mqn — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

