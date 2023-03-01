In an unfortunate incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, Sepoy Pawan Kumar died while fighting terrorists during operation Pothanpora on Tuesday in Pulwama. As per reports, sepoy Pawan Kumar was posted in 55 Rashtriya Rifles and originally belonged to 16 Grenadiers. "Army chief Gen Manoj Pande & senior officers expressed condolences on his supreme sacrifice," officials of the Indian Army said. Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Security Guard Sanjay Pandith Shot Dead by Militants at Achan Village in Pulwama.

Sepoy Pawan Kumar Lays Down His Life Fighting Terrorists

