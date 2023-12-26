The country is experiencing a brisk cold wave, with several states, such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, recording temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. Delhiites on Tuesday, December 26, woke up to a colder morning accompanied by dense fog. Cold wave along with thick layer of fog also gripped Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Amid, the bad weather condition the railway services has been affected in the Northern Zone. As of today, 14 trains are affected due to fog and low visibility in the Northern Zone, said Indian Railways. Delhi Weather: Cold Wave Continues To Grip National Capital, People Witness Thin Layer of Fog (Watch Video). 14 Trains Affected Due to Fog and Low Visibility:

As of today, 14 trains are affected due to fog and low visibility in the Northern Zone of the Indian Railways. pic.twitter.com/WWqy8s3Ds0 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

