Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Tuesday, November 7, courted controversy when he spoke openly about "sex education" in the state's assembly. Multiple videos of Nitish Kumar speaking about sex education in Bihar's assembly have gone viral on social media. In the videos, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is seen explaining how literacy among young girls helps to control the population. He is also seen talking about how newly married couples have sex on the first night. Nitish Kumar's speech on "sex education" has taken the internet by storm, with netizens reacting to his "open" speech. Bihar Economic Survey: CM Nitish Kumar-Led Government Releases Economic Data; Check Status of Major Castes.

Nitish Kumar's 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly

Nitish Kumar on Population Control

Watch the Viral Clip Here

Netizen Reacts

Such Statement on Population Control?

जब शादी होती है तो पुरूष रोज रात में करता है न. भीतर नहीं.......लेकिन अंतिम में भीतर मत घुसाओ....जनसंख्या नियंत्रण पर ऐसा बयान? ये बिहार के सीएम नीतीश कुमार का विधानसभा में बयान देखिये. सदन में महिलाएं भी रही होंगी. क्या देश में इतना खुलापन आ गया है कि विधानसभा में ऐसी बातें?… pic.twitter.com/fjthPRPNPc — Shubham Shukla (@ShubhamShuklaMP) November 7, 2023

Do Listen to This Statement of Nitish Kumar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)