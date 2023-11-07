On Bihar Chief Minister’s controversial remarks over sex education in the State Assembly, National Commission for Women (NCW) has demanded an “immediate and unequivocal” apology from the latter. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Tuesday, November 7, “NCW on behalf of every woman in this country demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from CM Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity and respect that every woman deserves. Such derogatory and cheap language used during his speech is a dark stain on our society. If a leader can make such comments so openly in a democracy, one can only imagine the horror the state must be enduring under his leadership. We stand firm against such behaviour and call for accountability.” 'Sex Education' in Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar Repeats Controversial Remarks on Birth Control and Girl Education in Legislative Council (Watch Video).

NCW Demands Apology From Nitish Kumar Over Controversial Remarks

On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's statement, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) says, "NCW on behalf of every woman in this country demand an immediate and unequivocal apology from CM Nitish Kumar. His crass remarks in the Vidhan Sabha are an affront to the dignity… https://t.co/JVv4TDKouv pic.twitter.com/LFhVE096dB — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

