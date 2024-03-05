In a shocking incident, a man tried to immolate himself outside the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. According to the local media, the man had gone to report his stolen pick-up truck. However, cops allegedly refused to file his complaint, forcing him to take such a drastic step. A video of the man attempting self-immolation outside the SP office in Shahjahanpur has surfaced on social media. The video shows the man engulfed in the blaze as policemen rush to douse the fire by covering him with thick blankets. Uttar Pradesh Horror: Woman Sets Herself on Fire, Brother Continues Recording Video Instead of Saving Her in Shahjahanpur; Disturbing Footage Goes Viral.

Self-Immolation Outside SP Office

Warning: Disturbing video In UP's Shahjahanpur, a complainant set himself on fire at the office of superintendent of police. With critical burn injuries, he has been rushed to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/mHgNKnA9tz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 5, 2024

