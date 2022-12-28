A video of a District Probation Office allegedly molesting a woman during office hours in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district has gone viral on social media. In the video, District Probation Officer Ramnath Ram can be seen molesting a woman worker in his office. The video was shared by Samajwadi Party's media cell who questioned Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. After the video went viral on social media, Kaushambi police shared a byte of a Superintendent of Police who can be seen speaking about the incident. Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said that the woman has filed a complaint against the accused and they have begun an investigation in the matter. "Strict action will be taken against the accused," Superintendent of Police, Kaushambi said. Viral Video: Massive Fight Breaks Out Between Two Students' Group Over Seats on School Bus in UP’s Jhansi.

Watch Video:

Superintendent of Police Kaushambi Reacts to Viral Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)