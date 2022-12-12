The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar turns 82 on December 12. Pawar, a four-time chief minister of Maharashtra and a former Union Minister, is known as one of the most influential and prominent leader in Indian polity. On the occasion, several leaders across India including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule among many others wished the veteran leader. Sharad Pawar Flies to Shirdi from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for NCP Meet; Says BJP Rejected in Many States, Targets PM Modi.

PM Narendra Modi Wishes Sharad Pawar:

Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. I pray for his long and healthy life. @PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2022

Om Birla Tweeted:

Birthday greetings to Shri Sharad Pawar Ji, former Union Minister and currently Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. Wish you good health and prosperity. I am sure you will continue serving people diligently and thereby contribute in the progress of the nation.⁰@PawarSpeaks — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) December 12, 2022

Supriya Sule Wishes Her Father:

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tweets: Birthday wishes to Shri. Sharad Pawar ji @PawarSpeaks 🙏🏻💐 — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) December 12, 2022

