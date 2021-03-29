Sharad Pawar Has Problem in His Gallbladder, to Undergo Surgery on March 31

He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue.

He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted.

Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice.@PTI_News @ANI

— Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) March 29, 2021