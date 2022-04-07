A Photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor leaning over his designated chair to talk to the NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule went viral and sparked a hilarious meme fest. The two MP's were seen chatting while Farooq Abdullah was delivering his speech. However, Tharoor on Thursday evening took to Twitter and issued an explanation on the matter. "For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her," Congress MP tweeted.

Check Tweet:

For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

