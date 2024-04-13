The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of engaging in a roadside altercation with a TMC worker on Saturday. The incident was captured on video and shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. The TMC condemned what it called a “sheer display of hooliganism” by Chowdhury. In a statement released on X, the TMC said, “Your thuggery in Baharampur won’t go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won’t help you in any way!” The incident has sparked a political controversy, with the TMC alleging that Chowdhury’s actions reflect his fear of losing in the upcoming elections. 'Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Speaks Language of the BJP': Derek O'Brien Attacks Congress Leader After Mamata Banerjee Vows To Fight Lok Sabha Elections 2024 'Alone' in West Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Gets Into Altercation

SHEER DISPLAY OF HOOLIGANISM BY ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in anyway! SHAME! pic.twitter.com/eQFgFD0IRD — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 13, 2024

