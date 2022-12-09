The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has concluded. Congress Party held its Legislature Party meeting at its office in Shimla today. The Congress Legislature Party was held to decide the next chief minister of Himachal Pradesh after claiming victory in the recently held assembly elections in the state. Congress Party won 40 seats out of 68 constituencies in the state. Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh and others were present in the meeting. Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla said that "All 40 MLAs took part in the CLP meeting today and all have unanimously passed the proposal to leave the decision to select the CM of the state on party high command." Himachal Pradesh Government Formation: Congress Legislature Party Meeting Underway To Decide on Chief Minister’s Name (Watch Video).

Shimla | All 40 MLAs took part in the CLP meeting today and all have unanimously passed the proposal to leave the decision to select the CM of the state on party high command: Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla pic.twitter.com/7rkPOpYOw5 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

