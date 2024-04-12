Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray surprised fellow passengers by travelling in a local train during his visit to Palghar on Friday, April 12. Thackeray was accompanied by Sanjay Raut, a senior leader of the party. The unexpected journey took passengers and people by surprise, and a video of the event has since surfaced on social media. Thackeray's train ride comes as he is busy campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections ahead of the first phase of voting. Join Us if You Are Being Insulted, We Will Ensure Your Victory, Uddhav Thackeray Tells Nitin Gadkari.

Uddhav Thackeray Travels in Train

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray travels on a local train during his Palghar visit. (Source: Shiv Sena (UBT) office) pic.twitter.com/4JfEni7zV8 — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

